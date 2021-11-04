ANDERSON — A woman and her three children told police a man broke into their Anderson apartment on Halloween demanding money at gunpoint before leaving and firing two rounds outside their building.
Kevin Jennings Mcilwain Stewart, 19, of Anderson is charged with Level 2 felony burglary with a deadly weapon, Level 3 felony armed robbery, Level 5 felony intimidation and Level 6 felony pointing a firearm.
Anderson police were dispatched to the Chase Apartments, 2505 E. 10th St., at 5:33 p.m. Oct. 31 for gunshots being fired outside an apartment, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD Officer Andrew Lanane.
Andjowa Smith told officers she was in her apartment with her three children when Stewart busted the door open while holding a black semiautomatic handgun, according to the affidavit.
“She stated he was so close to her when he pointed (the gun) at her, he nearly touched her chest with the gun,” Lanane wrote in his affidavit.
Smith and her children said Stewart demanded money and allegedly told Smith she was lucky her kids were inside the apartment, according to the affidavit. Stewart then stepped outside of the apartment and told Smith to come out.
Smith said that is when she heard two shots being fired, looked out the window and saw Stewart get into a blue Buick. She took a photo of Stewart after she said he fired the gun.
Two 9-year-olds inside the apartment told Lanane that Stewart said “catch you outside,” before pointing the gun at them, according to the affidavit. Another child told Lanane he was playing video games when someone came into the apartment demanding money. That child said the guy then went outside and shot two bullets.
“He stated he knew this because he knows the sound of gunfire from movies,” Lanane wrote in the affidavit.
Neighbors corroborated the details of two shots being fired outside the apartment and other details Smith shared with Lanane, according to the affidavit.
Stewart was located and taken into custody in the 3000 block of West Eighth Street, according to the affidavit. He told officers he went to the apartment and got into an argument with a girl there, but no one had a gun or fired a gun while he was there, according to the affidavit.
Stewart said the woman’s children might have been inside the apartment when he was there, but he did not see them and he was actually at the apartment to talk with a man who the residents say hasn’t lived there for a while.
