ANDERSON — The Madison County Council deadlocked on American Rescue Plan funding for two requests by the prosecutor’s office but approved a request from the public defender’s office.
The council Tuesday cast a 3-3 tie vote on the prosecutor requests. The seventh member of council, Ben Gale, did not attend the meeting.
Voting to approve the requests were Rob Steele, Anthony Emery and Diana Likens; voting no were Jodi Norrick, Bethany Keller and Mikeal Vaughn.
Meanwhile, council approved the request of Chief Public Defender Bryan Williams for $225,000 for three years for the hiring of a public defender in Madison Circuit Court 2 to handle a backlog of Children in Need of Services cases.
A requirement of the commissioners was that any new employees hired through the ARP money be on a contract terminating when the funds run out at the end of 2026.
Williams said the public defender would be a contract employee and the position would be eliminated once the funds are spent.
Judge Steve Koester said that there are 800 pending children in need of services cases in the county, noting that last year the state filed 230 termination of parental rights cases and through February there have been 71 cases filed this year locally.
“We should be caught up in three years,” Koester said.
Williams said during the pandemic the Indiana Division of Child Services stopped filing parental termination cases. The public defender will represent the parents in those cases.
The prosecutor’s office requests for ARP funds failed to win the approval of council Tuesday despite that fact that both the county’s engagement and leadership teams had approved the requests and the three county commissioners had all voted for approval.
One of the prosecutor’s office requests is for $672,750 to modernize the city court systems in Anderson and Elwood in the handling of misdemeanor cases and infractions by hiring a prosecutor and legal secretary for three years.
The other prosecutor’s office request is for $112,560 to digitize court records and to decrease preparation time by prosecutors to prepare for cases.
Councilman Vaughn asked Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, to explain the benefit for county taxpayers of the first request.
Hanna said the two positions would help reduce an 8,000-case backlog in the two courts.
“This is the best way to address this problem with limited county funds,” he said.
Keller expressed concern about future staffing in the office when the funds are depleted.
Emery, speaking in favor of the prosecutor’s office requests, said the federal funds would provide the county with the opportunity to address the case backlog created during the pandemic.
Hanna said he would continue to advocate for additional staffing in the prosecutor’s office.
In other council business
Council didn’t consider a request in the amount of $727,943 submitted by Madison County Community Corrections, the Sheriff’s Department, Juvenile Detention and Central Dispatch to replace and assign all correctional officers with a portable walkie-talkie radio.
Auditor Rick Gardner said the request would be amended.