ANDERSON — Funds for purchasing and remodeling buildings and enhancement of an after-school program were all included in American Rescue Plan distributions.
The administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. recently announced $2.2 million in awards to 33 nonprofit organizations in the city.
The largest amount, $150,000, was awarded to the Sherman Street Church of God for its “Marvelous Monday” program.
“The funding is very important,” Benita Holbert said. “This will help benefit children.”
She said the after-school program provides children with assistance so they can do better in school.
“I was very surprised,” Holbert said of the amount of the award. “The program provides children with an alternative to childhood trauma.”
The program provides hot meals and Bible lessons in addition to educational resources for the children.
The Anderson Impact Center will receive a grant of $82,305.
“We’re going to use the funds for a building improvement,” Sherry Peak said. “We need to purchase a boiler which will allow for an upgrade for our entire facility.”
Peak said one boiler is not operating and a second is needed to maintain heat in the former Robinson Elementary School.
“The funding was very important with an expense like that,” she said. “It would have taken a large chunk of our budget. This will allow the center to maintain our operating balance.”
The Minority Health Coalition was granted $89,000 from the federal funding.
“It was great news,” director Veda Morris-May said. “It will allow us to purchase and fix up our building.”
Morris-May said the coalition is purchasing a building at 2428 Madison Avenue.
“Some of the funds will be used to upgrade our computer and network systems,” she said. “The funding is important because it will sustain our programming.
“It will help us sustain our presence in the community,” Morris-May said. “This was a wonderful opportunity and we appreciate the mayor and city for their support.”
Alternatives Inc. of Madison County will receive a grant of $50,730.
CEO Johna Lee said the funds are going to be used to enhance the suites where women and their children can stay.
“We had to make a change to our suites because of COVID and had to reduce the number of persons that could gather,” she said.
“We will use these funds to place double sinks in the 12 suites, a microwave and air fryer so people can do some cooking in the rooms.”
Lee said with a resurgence in COVID it’s important to limit the interaction between clients and staff.
“The funding was critical,” she said. “It’s difficult to keep people healthy. Twice in the past we had to empty the shelter because of COVID.”