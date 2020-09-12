Here is a sampling of mixed-race people who have made their mark on the world.

Bill of Rights for Racially Mixed People

In the early 1990s, Seattle, Washington-based clinical psychologist Maria P.P. Root, who is of white and Filipino descent, developed a statement challenging social conventions imposed on mixed-race people by U.S. society.

The author of the seminal work “The Multiracial Experience: Racial Borders as the New Frontier” and co-founder of the Journal for Critical Mixed Race Studies, she was instrumental in persuading the U.S. Census Bureau to enable mixed-race people to identify who they are more accurately by checking more than one box starting in 2000.

Here is the Bill of Rights for Racially Mixed People, written by Root, in response to the "one drop" rule, which is a social code dictating that one drop of Black blood makes a person Black :

I HAVE THE RIGHT...

• Not to justify my existence in this world.

• Not to keep the races separate within me.

• Not to be responsible for people's discomfort with my physical ambiguity.

• Not to justify my ethnic legitimacy.

I HAVE THE RIGHT...

• To identify myself differently than strangers expect me to identify.

• To identify myself differently from how my parents identify me.

• To identify myself differently from my brothers and sisters.

• To identify myself differently in different situations.

I HAVE THE RIGHT...

• To create a vocabulary to communicate about being multiracial.

• To change my identity over my lifetime — and more than once.

• To have loyalties and identification with more than one group of people.

• To freely choose whom I befriend and love.