ANDERSON — As bitter cold temperatures settled over the area Saturday, the focus for crews with the Madison County Highway Department turned to clearing secondary roads and applying salt and sand to help melt ice and snow.
“They’re still working on some of the lesser traveled roads because those weren’t a priority during the storm,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. “As far as we are concerned, county highway (drivers) did a marvelous job.”
As of 5 a.m. Saturday morning, crews with the Madison County Highway Department had finished clearing roads in many outlying areas. Superintendent Scott Harless said approximately 20 drivers worked in tandem teams around the clock in 12-hour shifts from Wednesday through Saturday morning.
“For as long as it snowed and as long as the wind blew, the guys have done a really good job,” Harless said. “The wind is what really does more damage than anything. We definitely need the temperatures to come up because there’s ice under what’s left.”
Mellinger acknowledged a few complaints on social media about a decision to keep the county at an orange travel advisory level instead of red. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, orange is a travel watch, meaning people should travel only for essential purposes including work. Red, the highest travel alert, mandates that only emergency management workers be allowed on the roads.
“To be honest, we didn’t get close to (red),” Mellinger said. “I think the general public is becoming less tolerant of these distinctions, and you have some people looking for any reason possible not to go to work. When you look at the (low) numbers (of crashes reported), I think everyone did a marvelous job.”
In Anderson, the focus for police turned to making sure side streets were passable and assisting individuals with clearing sidewalks and other areas.
“With the freezing temperatures, it’s going to be tough to get a lot of the big snowdrifts removed,” said Anderson Police Department spokesman Caleb McKnight. “We want to focus on foot traffic and making sure sidewalks are cleared.”
McKnight said crews from INDOT and the city’s street department deserve considerable credit for their work in quickly clearing high-traffic streets.
Mellinger agreed, adding that crews’ work in the rural areas undoubtedly played a part in the low number of reported slide-offs and other crashes since Friday.
“As far as weather-related activity, it’s slowed down significantly,” Mellinger said.
