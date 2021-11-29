ANDERSON — Organizations aiming to make sure this Christmas is a merry one for local children continue to face logistical and financial headwinds in their efforts to provide toys, clothes and gifts for those in need.
As the U.S. economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, several surveys suggest that giving this year will be more robust. A forecast from Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy expects giving to increase by 4.1% this year.
But even though several economic indicators — including lower unemployment and anticipated increases in consumer spending during the holiday season — are providing optimism, giving has remained stagnant for some area charities.
“We’ve had our first weekend with the red kettles out at the stores and we’ve raised $8,000, so we’ve got a long way to go,” said Maj. Mike Wolfe of the Salvation Army. “We’re looking at about the same number of families (as last year) that will sign up (for assistance).”
Wolfe noted that the organization’s holiday fundraising goal of $220,000 is the same as last year, and he expects a similar number of families — nearly 1,400 — to sign up for help with food, toys and clothing before next week’s deadline.
Although concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic have eased, some local groups have encountered challenges in returning their signature fundraising events to normal settings. The Alexandria Toy Drive, for example, is discontinuing its annual rummage sale after this year, according to organizer Terri Brenner. That event alone, she said, raised nearly $4,000 for the toy drive. A recent online dessert auction brought in $800 more.
“I don’t know if people’s money situations are affecting our funding,” she said. “I just know that the hearts of people are affecting this.”
Brenner said during the holiday season, it’s not uncommon for people to stop by her office and hand her cash or drop off a bag of toys to add to her inventory.
“A gal just walked out of here and handed me some money for the toy drive, and somebody else had just come in with toys,” she said. “We raised so much money last year from just people giving … on the spur of the moment. It was wonderful. Absolutely wonderful.”
Other charities that rely on single-occasion shopping trips to stock their inventories have had to change those approaches due in part to ongoing supply chain issues hampering big-box retailers.
“We’ve reached out to some of the stores that we would normally reach out to,” said Lindsay Brown, organizer of the Anderson City Wide Toy Giveaway. “With the logistics issues going on as far as supplies, they didn’t want us to do any big inventory shopping like we would normally do at the stores, so that makes it difficult.”
Brown said he and other Toy Giveaway organizers will continue to approach their in-person events with caution.
“I’m a cautious person for the kids’ safety and their livelihoods,” he said. “Toys are one thing, but I really want them to be healthy and alive more than anything.”
Regardless of the obstacles, however, those behind the fundraising efforts for local charities remain confident that residents will continue to go above and beyond in their giving this year.
“The heart and soul of all of this community, it’s wonderful,” said Brenner, who noted she’s heard from dozens of people, including the organizers of a craft show who recently called her and said that, like last year, they would donate the proceeds from the show to the toy drive.
“This community has enveloped us, big time. They did that last year. Out of the blue, they came back and said, we want to do it again. They’re out there just going bonkers. They’re doing a wonderful job.”
