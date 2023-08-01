State Sen. Mike Gaskill, who sponsored the legislation to name the road in honor of Noah Shahnavaz, embraces Officer Shahnavaz's father, Matthew Shahnavaz during a ceremony held Monday at the Elwood City Building was for the unveiling of two signs along Ind. 37 dedicated to Shahnavaz. Shahnanaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, on the outskirts of Elwood.
As highway is named in his honor, Shahnavaz family deals with mixed emotions
ELWOOD — For the family of slain Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz, the anniversary of his death brought a range of emotions.
Shahnavaz, 24, was slain in the early morning hours of July 31, 2022, during a routine traffic shop. He was a member of the Elwood Police Department for 11 months.
His father, Matthew, arrived at a ceremony at the Elwood City Building in a police car provided to the family by the city of Elwood with markings remembering the slain officer.
He said the family gathered with friends at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Shahnavaz is buried, and then went to lunch at his son's favorite restaurant, Twin Peaks.
“Remembering Noah is what it's all about,” he said.
Matthew said the memorial signs located on a one-mile stretch of Ind. 37 will be a permanent reminder.
Before a ceremony to honor Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on the anniversary of his his death, Elwood city employees, first responders and other officials gather for a group photo.
Family of slain Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz, his parents Matthew and Laurie and his sister Sarah Shahnavaz, listen as State Sen. Mike Gaskill speaks during a memorial ceremony on Monday. Gaskill sponsored the legislation to name the road in honor of Noah Shahnavaz.
Matthew and Laurie Shahnavaz hold hands during a ceremony Monday at the Elwood City Building was for the unveiling of two signs along Ind. 37 dedicated to Shahnavaz.
Elijah Shahnavaz stands in front of a sign unveiled on Monday to honor his brother Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz during aa ceremony was held Monday at the Elwood City Building for officer Shahnavaz a year after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, on the outskirts of Elwood.
Lynn Edens, Deputy Director of the Madison County Emergency Management, left, talks with Frankton Police Dept. Sargent Gary Cole talk before the start of a memorial service for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz on Monday.
On the anniversary of the death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz a ceremony was held Monday at People were encouraged to wear blue for a memorial service to honor slain Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz on Monday at the Elwood City Building, and the fountain in front of the city building also was blue.
PHOTOS: Highway named in honor of Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
On the anniversary of his death, hundreds of people gathered to remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Shahnanaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, on the outskirts of Elwood.
The ceremony Monday at the Elwood City Building was for the unveiling of two signs along Ind. 37 dedicated to Shahnavaz.
Before a ceremony to honor Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz on the anniversary of his his death, Elwood city employees, first responders and other officials gather for a group photo.
Family of slain Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz, his parents Matthew and Laurie and his sister Sarah Shahnavaz, listen as State Sen. Mike Gaskill speaks during a memorial ceremony on Monday. Gaskill sponsored the legislation to name the road in honor of Noah Shahnavaz.
Matthew and Laurie Shahnavaz hold hands during a ceremony Monday at the Elwood City Building was for the unveiling of two signs along Ind. 37 dedicated to Shahnavaz.
Elijah Shahnavaz stands in front of a sign unveiled on Monday to honor his brother Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz during aa ceremony was held Monday at the Elwood City Building for officer Shahnavaz a year after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, on the outskirts of Elwood.
Lynn Edens, Deputy Director of the Madison County Emergency Management, left, talks with Frankton Police Dept. Sargent Gary Cole talk before the start of a memorial service for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz on Monday.
On the anniversary of the death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz a ceremony was held Monday at People were encouraged to wear blue for a memorial service to honor slain Elwood Police officer Noah Shahnavaz on Monday at the Elwood City Building, and the fountain in front of the city building also was blue.
“He will never be forgotten,” he said. “People will drive by, see his name and maybe be inspired.
“Look him up, learn his story and the impact he had not only in this community, but our entire nation,” Matthew said.
He said Noah was brought to the Elwood area because of the community policing program.
“Community policing was one of his passions,” Matthew said. “He wanted to be able to be in the community, recognized by the community and especially relating to kids and spending time with them."
He said one of Noah's favorite activities was participating in a program where officers bought Christmas presents for kids.
“It was about making positive impact and relationships with the entire community,” Matthew said. “The police are there to serve and protect.”
Jerry Shahnavaz, Noah's grandfather, said it's important to remember Noah.
“I saw the sign out on the highway and took some pictures of it,” he said. “I appreciate the people here paying their respects.
“For the family, life must go on,” Jerry added. “We do our best to remember Noah, what he did and what he stood for."
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.