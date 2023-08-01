State Sen. Mike Gaskill, who sponsored the legislation to name the road in honor of Noah Shahnavaz, embraces Officer Shahnavaz's father, Matthew Shahnavaz during a ceremony held Monday at the Elwood City Building was for the unveiling of two signs along Ind. 37 dedicated to Shahnavaz. Shahnanaz was shot and killed during a traffic stop on July 31, 2022, on the outskirts of Elwood.