ANDERSON — Physicians at local hospitals are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases stemming from the delta variant, and there is concern that its high level of contagion could prompt renewed restrictions in schools and businesses.
“Masks will be optional right now, but I don’t think that will last long,” said Lisa Senour-Reboulet, a nurse practitioner at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital. “I think it won’t be maybe a month or so into school that they’re going to mandate them again.”
Elwood Community Schools and ACS’ Valley Grove Elementary have issued mask mandates due to the spread of COVID-19.
The emergence of the variant has lent urgency to the efforts of physicians to encourage their patients to get vaccinated. But those efforts are often met with skepticism as many people continue to question the efficacy of vaccines and the intent of government-backed guidelines to help curb infections.
“The data is there. Those who are hospitalized, those who are getting sick, are the unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Christopher Benell, a hospitalist at Ascension St. Vincent. “There’s a level of understanding somewhat of why people are a little bit leery of getting the vaccine, but compared to having COVID and being placed on a ventilator and dying. … I mean, it’s frustrating.”
Part of the problem, some officials say, is the perception that COVID-19 vaccines were developed so rapidly and have only emergency Food and Drug Administration approval. They’re hopeful that once vaccines gain full approval, reluctance to get a shot will begin to wane.
“Vaccine hesitancy is a complex issue,” said Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson. “We believe we will see a large increase in demand for the vaccine once full FDA approval occurs.”
Senour-Roubelet said she has seen an increase in upper respiratory infections at her office, but none of those cases has proven to be COVID-related. Ironically, she said, the availability of so much information about the virus — and the delta variant in particular — is likely another contributing factor to people’s misgivings about getting vaccinated.
“I think the media has so much influence on this virus, this pandemic,” she said. “People don’t know what’s true. They hear things, they see things, and I think they hear both good and bad about vaccine, and I think their access to more information has led to more hesitancy.”
Benell admits that a vaccine is not a foolproof measure in thwarting the virus, but he said the benefits considerably outweigh the risks.
“The data is there that the vaccine works, the vaccine definitely works to reduce the severity of the infection,” he said, “but for some reason people are just still apprehensive in getting it — for a myriad of reasons.”
