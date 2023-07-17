ANDERSON — Fifty years ago Rex Robbins took his Pendleton based regional racing organization the American Speed Association to the national level.
The American Speed Association in 1973 became a nationally touring late model organization that continued until 2004.
During that time Robbins was known for innovations in racing including the use of the HANS safety device, a spec motor to be used for all competitors and specific car design.
At the running of the 57th Greg Hubler Automotive Group Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway Saturday many of the drivers, crew members and officials gathered for a reunion.
There were plenty of conversations and some tall tales about what took place in the past.
Seven-time ASA champion Mike Eddy proclaimed that many of those involved with the series didn't realize how much Rex Robbins did for their careers.
Many of those in attendance commented that it was a “family” atmosphere.
“I'm so glad I came,” former champion Butch Miller said.
Miller started his career with ASA, moved on to NASCAR and returned to ASA after 10 years.
“I tried to return,” he said of move. “I loved the racing.”
Miller said he used to watch Bob Senneker, the all-time winningest driver with ASA, from the grandstands at Berlin Raceway.
“I liked the LS1 motor because everyone used the same engine,” he said. “Rex (Robbins) was a brilliant man.”
Miller said there will never be the like of the ASA series again.
“Back then the drivers fixed the cars, there was no full-time crew members,” he said.
Scott Hansen, a three-time winner of the Redbud 400, said ASA gave drivers the opportunity to race against the best of the best in short track racing.
“To compete in that era during the 1980s and 1990s,” he said. “You were racing against the best drivers and crews.”
Mike Miller said it was remarkable to have the reunion at Anderson Speedway.
“Racing with ASA was a full-time job,” Miller said. “We raced hard on the track, but after the race was over everything that happened on the track stayed on the track.”