ANDERSON — Anderson Symphony Orchestra is celebrating women composers at its Saturday and Sunday concerts in York Hall at Anderson University.
This will be the last concert of its 55th season.
Anderson Symphony Orchestra is collaborating with multiple choral ensembles from Anderson University, including the AU Chorale and AU Symphonic Choir.
Saturday’s concert will be the world premier of “Three Messages From God” by Caroline Kyunga Ahn, according to music director Rick Sowers.
Others on the program are “Symphony No. 3 in G Minor” by Louise Frarrenc, “Illuminare” by Elaine Hagenberg, and “Penelope Waits” by Stacy Garrop.
Sowers said his former student and now director of choral activities at AU, Theo Hicks, will be conducting Illuminare.
Sowers will be hosting a pre-concert lecture called “Inside the Music” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium area of York Hall, according to Sallee.
Women composers, particularly of yesteryear, have been disregarded by society, according to Sowers, and this concert is a way to honor those them.
Sallee agreed, saying it is an important way to celebrate women.
“(Women composers) bring a level of emotionalism that is important and they bring intelligence and they are certainly worthy of being celebrated,” she said.