ANDERSON — September will mark the beginning of Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s 56th season and the beginning of the end of Rick Sowers’ tenure as music director — he will retire in May 2024.
Sowers, who announced his impending retirement last year, will go out with a bang. This season, dubbed “Maestro,” will be packed with special guests handpicked by Sowers.
Each guest is someone Sowers has either taught or known over his nearly four decades as a music professor and symphony director.
Grammy and Dove Award-winning singer Sandi Patty, singer/songwriter Jon McLaughlin, Metropolitan Opera House alum Lawrence Brownlee and others are slated to perform this season, according to a press release from the symphony.
All three will perform alongside nine other guests on March 23 for “An Evening of Song.”
The 56th season will begin Sept. 23 with patriotic-themed favorites of Sowers. Four principal ASO musicians — Amanda Baer, Rebecca Chappell, Joe Everett and Jon Huntoon — will have solos.
The orchestra will also perform a Halloween-themed concert Oct. 28. Orchestra members will be dressed in costumes, and Sowers will wear a different costume for each composition.
Executive Director Darla Sallee is excited for this season, saying it’s a must-see for anyone in Anderson and surrounding communities.
Season and individual tickets are on sale online or by phone. Season tickets must be purchased by phone or at the box office.