ANDERSON — This September will mark the beginning of Anderson Symphony Orchestra's 56th season and the beginning of the end of Rick Sowers' tenure as music director — he will be retiring in May.
Sowers has decided to go out with a bang. This season, dubbed "Maestro," will be packed with special guests handpicked by Sowers.
Each guest is someone Sowers has either taught or known over his nearly four decades as a music professor and ASO director.
Grammy and Dove Award winning singer Sandi Patty, singer/songwriter Jon McLaughlin, and Metropolitan Opera House alum Lawrence Brownlee and others are slated to perform this season, according to a press release from ASO.
All three will perform alongside nine other guests on March 23 for "An Evening of Song."
The 56th season will begin Sept. 23, with patriotic-themed favorites of Sowers.' Four principal ASO musicians will play solos, Amanda Baer, Rebecca Chappell, Joe Everett and Jon Huntoon.
This season, ASO will perform a Halloween-themed concert on Oct. 28. Orchestra members will be dressed in costumes, Sowers will have a different costume for each composition.
Executive director Darla Sallee is excited for this season, saying it's a must see for anyone in Anderson and surrounding communities.
Season and individual tickets are on sale as of Tuesday morning. Tickets may be purchased online or by phone. Season tickets must be purchased by phone or at the box office.