ANDERSON — Fresh breezes, cooler temperatures, fireflies illuminating the scenery and “A Little Night Music” await audiences next Thursday.
Rick Vale, Martha Baker Green and Ed Paul Fry will be performing popular songs from artists like Billy Joel and the Beatles on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
“It’s a really fun evening of popular pop songs that everyone knows and can sing along with,” said Darla Sallee, executive director for ASO.
A Little Night Music is one of Anderson Symphony Orchestra’s annual fundraisers and has been for several years.
The concert has become a tradition, and with tradition comes “expectations.”
“’Sweet Caroline’ is also going to be one of the songs performed by the group, in particular Ed Paul Fry,” Sallee said.
“It’s kind of assumed that if you attend this concert, you’re at least willing to hum, if not sing along.”
Folks are also asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Folks are also invited to bring a picnic.
Food and drink items will be available for purchase, including wine from Cultured Urban Winery and ice cream from Dapper Cat Café.