ANDERSON — Patrons can groove to some hits on the green Sunday evening with Anderson Symphony Orchestra.
The concert will take place 6 p.m. Sunday at Edgewood Golf Course.
ASO will be performing hit tunes from several legendary artists from the 60s, 70s and 80s, including the Jackson Five, Whitney Houston and Lionel Richie.
Featured guests include Leah Crane (vocals), Paul Langford (piano and vocals) and Michael Thomas (vocals).
Executive Director Darla Sallee said Sunday's event is part of the "Symphony On the Green" ASO's summer fundraiser.
"It's going to be a beautiful evening outside to spend some time with friends and family and enjoy some wonderful ASO music," Sallee said.
Food and drinks both alcoholic and non-alcoholic will be available for purchase during the concert.
Should it rain, the concert will be moved to Central Christian Church on Jackson Street.