ANDERSON — Aspire Indiana Health has been awarded three grants from the Indiana State Department of Health, totaling $695,758 for cardiovascular health, diabetes treatment and paramedicine in Madison County.
For cardiovascular health, the organization was given $127,017 that will go toward creating an at-home cardiovascular monitoring program for individuals who are considered at-risk, including people with serious mental illness, who are more likely to suffer from hypertension and heart disease. An additional $99,588 was received and will go toward increasing the number of adults with prediabetes who have completed the National Prediabetes Prevention Program, where participants will go through a year-long program to learn how to form healthy habits that will prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.
The paramedicine grant was the largest and will be used to collaborate with Madison County fire departments, law enforcement dispatch and hospitals to provide supplemental support to people who engage with emergency services repeatedly and are often under-treated or under-diagnosed despite chronic physical and mental health or substance abuse issues, according to Aspire Indiana Health's Jerry Landers.
“Most of these individuals lack relationships with a primary care provider,” said Landers, Aspire's vice president of strategy and business development.
“Our goal is to engage them, hopefully through 911 data or through hospital data or other data that we hope to gather from our partners in the community, and then to go out and engage and develop a relationship with these individuals, so that we can help them seek out proper treatment and care.”
This paramedicine initiative was inspired by the work Aspire has been doing with the Madison County Sheriff's office on a quick response protocol where the sheriff's office would follow up with people who had suffered from an overdose. But Landers said Aspire wants to be able to engage with more people than they can reach through the sheriff’s department.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, wrote a letter of support when Aspire applied for the grant. The two groups have collaborated often over the years, covering mental health, syringe and sexually-transmitted infection services.
“I felt like this was an opportunity to collaborate and complement what's being started and existing opportunities, but then also parlay that into something bigger and better,” she explained. “And it could just be an incredible opportunity for our county.”
The paramedicine grant will strengthen the relationship between mental health services and first response agencies, according to Mellinger.
“The county health rankings show we're not so good in Madison County for behavioral health and quality of life and health outcomes,” Mellinger said. “However, we do a much better job taking care of people in Madison County once an individual has been sick or seeks medical care. We do pretty well with that. There's an opportunity for growth here and prevention."