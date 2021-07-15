NOBLESVILLE — Aspire Indiana Health has been awarded a $4 million federal grant to support expanded mental health and substance use treatment services.
The grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will allow Aspire to adopt the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model for care delivery. With the new funding, Aspire plans to expand services to develop into a one-stop shop for mental health, substance use treatment and other health care services in communities statewide, including Madison County.
Aspire is credentialed by the state of Indiana as a designated Community Mental Health Center in Boone, Hamilton, Madison and Marion counties.
The model ensures access to around-the-clock crisis care, coordination with hospitals, law enforcement and schools and access to services including medication-assisted treatment to help stop the overdose crisis, among other capabilities, according to a news release from Aspire.
The grant period is for two years.
“This grant award is a huge win for the communities served by Aspire Indiana Health,” Aspire President and CEO Barbara Scott said in the release. “We will use these federal dollars to upgrade our capacity to respond to the booming need for mental health, addiction treatment and support services, particularly in our underserved communities.
The substance abuse agency awarded more than $250 million to behavioral care centers to increase access to community mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Last year Congress expanded the original eight-state Medicaid demonstration program to additional states, including Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.