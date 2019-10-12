ANDERSON — A request to rezone the former Mockingbird Hill concert venue for use as a substance abuse treatment center has been continued by the Anderson City Council.
The council chambers in the Anderson City Building was packed Thursday by local residents opposed to the proposed facility. Aspire Indiana plans to partner with Progress House of Indianapolis to create a residential care facility for people dealing with substance abuse issues.
Before any discussion or presentations could be made to the council on the rezoning request, Councilman Jon Bell made a motion to continue consideration until the Nov. 14 meeting.
Councilman Lance Stephenson said the request was continued to allow the council and residents another month to learn more about the project.
Stephenson said he understands residents' concerns about security at the facility.
In August, the Anderson Plan Commission approved a request from Aspire Indiana to rezone the property for use as a residential care center.
The centerpiece of the facility would be the main building, known as the Sonrise Retreat Center, which features approximately 37,000 square feet of floor space and would contain 96 beds. With minimal renovations needed, the building represents the most cost-effective solution to officials from both Aspire Indiana and Progress House.
Aspire Indiana officials met with local residents last week and Barbara Scott, president and CEO of Aspire Indiana, said another meeting with residents is being planned.
Residents expressed concerns that the facility would bring increased traffic to the largely undeveloped area near 67th Street, about a half mile away from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Darrell Mitchell, president and CEO of Progress House, said residents’ concerns about security issues are valid. The facility would house men seeking help with addictions ranging from alcoholism to dependence on opioids and other drugs. Residents would hold jobs and need to adhere to a curfew as well as meet other stringent requirements during their programs, which would last between six months and two years, he added.
