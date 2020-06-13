ANDERSON — Twenty-three years of hard work as an attorney are paying off for Rosemary Khoury.
Now she’ll have a chance to demonstrate her abilities as a special prosecutor in a high-profile Indianapolis police action shooting case.
“I feel like all the hard work I’ve done in the past is culminating with this case,” she said this week. “I absolutely see it as an honor.”
Khoury was appointed last week by Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch to handle the May 6 shooting death of 21-year-old Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Police say the shooting was justified. Purported witnesses have disputed the official police account of what happened, saying it’s a case of police brutality.
Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests across the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, the Reed case has national implications.
It will be Khoury’s first assignment as a special prosecutor, but she feels well prepared to handle the pressure.
“I think with the times and the type of case that this involves, I think those responsible for making the decision (appointing a special prosecutor) wanted a minority to look at the case,” said Khoury, who has spent the past 11 years as a deputy prosecutor in Madison County.
She is the second most experienced minority prosecutor in Indiana.
Khoury is reviewing the extensive case files and has asked the Indiana State Police to conduct the investigation, taking it out of the hands of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
“The investigation will start from scratch with the interviewing of the police officers, witnesses, pathologist and any video evidence that is available,” she explained.
Khoury understands that her decision about whether to file charges against the police officers involved will be closely scrutinized.
“No matter what decision is made, there will be people unhappy,” she said. “I hope this will not be a career breaker for me, because I will review all the evidence and make my decision. The decision I make will be supported by the evidence.”
The pressure is on, but Khoury is confident. “I’m looking forward to it,” she said of the challenge. “I’m excited about this.”
Khoury doesn’t believe the case will go to a grand jury; the investigation, she said, could take as long as nine months.
MAKING MOM PROUD
Tears welled up in Khoury’s eyes as she talked about how proud her mother would be of her appointment.
Mary Hamer died on May 9, 2018, the night her daughter won the Democratic nomination for Madison Superior Court Division 3 judge. Grieving over her mother’s death, Khoury persevered through a difficult campaign before losing in the general election.
“I had someone call me the other day and tell me how proud my mother would be,” Khoury said of the special prosecutor assignment. “I know she would be.”
Growing up in Anderson’s west side, Khoury had a lot of support from mentors in the local African American community. She mentions Doris Wilkerson and Deanna Newsom among Anderson folks who have supported her throughout her life.
Rev. Anthony Harris, pastor of the Church Upon The Rock in Anderson, said Khoury’s appointment is important to the city and the state of Indiana.
“The biggest problem we have in Anderson is that ever since Rudy Pyle there has not been a black judge. Nobody even comes close,” Harris said.
Pyle is now judge of the Indiana Court of Appeals, District 4.
“This shows that somebody thinks she is able and capable,” Harris said of Khoury’s appointment. “It says a lot for her and the Anderson community. We need to get out and support her.”
Khoury is a role model for the African American community, Harris said.
“Every time we have somebody in any position it gives everybody (the idea) they have a chance to do this, too,” Harris. “It tells young women they can become a lawyer or a judge.”
‘UP TO THE CHALLENGE’
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he received calls from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council and Judge Welch seeking a recommendation of Khoury.
“In my opinion, she is up to the challenge,” Cummings said. “Rosemary has handled many felony docket cases by herself. She has a lot of trial experience and will be up to taking the case. She can also get advice from many attorneys with lots of experience.”
Cummings advised Khoury to follow the evidence in the case.
“This is a very emotional case in Indianapolis and central Indiana,” Cummings pointed out. “There is some sense that the shooting was not justified.”
Whatever decision Khoury makes in the case, she’ll provide detailed justification, he said.
Cummings supported her decision to have the state police conduct the investigation.
To maintain transparent impartiality, “we never have the investigation done by a local agency,” in police action shootings in Madison County, Cummings said. Appointing another police department to investigate “has not been done in Indianapolis,” he added.
POLICE CLAIMS DISPUTED
Witnesses have disputed police claims that Reed exchanged gunfire with officers.
According to the police account from May 6, Officer Dejoure Mercer was patrolling in the near north side of Indianapolis when he saw a gray Toyota Corolla that had been in a high-speed chase.
Reed reportedly left the car and, ignoring Mercer’s commands to stop, ran and fired a weapon.
Mercer attempted to tase him and, after Reed didn’t stop, the officer shot him, police said.
Three women who said they witnessed the chase challenged the police account. They said an officer tased Reed and shot him in the back as he was lying on the ground.
Mercer, who has no disciplinary violations during his four years on the force, is on paid administrative leave.
Portions of the police pursuit and shooting were live-streamed from Reed’s cellphone.
An IMPD detective’s voice is captured on the video saying, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homey,” in an apparent reference to a funeral.
The officer, Steven Scott, has been suspended. Scott received a written reprimand in 2015 for an off-duty employment violation. He’s also received several awards and commendations citing bravery and valor.
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears requested the appointment of a special prosecutor two days after the shooting, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor called for a special prosecutor, as well.
Khoury’s appointment came one day after Reed’s family called for federal authorities to conduct the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.