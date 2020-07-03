ANDERSON – An attempted murder charge has been dismissed against an Anderson teen for an incident that happened in 2019.
Jacob Swallows, 18, entered guilty pleas to a Level 6 felony charge of resisting law enforcement and two misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun and theft.
Attorney Bryan Williams said Swallows entered the plea on Tuesday and was sentenced to 4½ years in prison with credit for time served since his October 2019 arrest and placed on three years of probation.
Swallows has been detained at the Madison County Jail since his arrest, unable to post bond.
At the time of his arrest, Swallows allegedly told officers that if they had not disarmed him, he had planned to shoot himself or one of the officers.
After placing Swallows in handcuffs, they spoke with the teen’s mother, who said her son started to “freak out” after she ended a relationship with a boyfriend, a probable cause affidavit said. Her son took a tablet and jewelry from her and refused to give them back, the woman told police.
“He never attempted to murder a police officer,” Williams said of his client. “It was a terrible situation for a 17-year-old.”
Swallows told police officers that he wanted to thank the officers who had “taken him down” because they saved his life.
“He told me that if they had not done what they had, then he was planning on either shooting himself in the face or he was going to shoot one of them so that they would shoot him,” Anderson Police Department Officer Brandon Reynolds wrote in the affidavit.
Reynolds said Swallows told him multiple times that he wanted to die that night and he was “willing to kill one of them, if not both” in order to die.
A portable breathalyzer was administered, and Swallows registered a 0.06 alcohol content, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.