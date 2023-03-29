ANDERSON — Two Anderson University students will begin their post-secondary academic careers as scholarship recipients from the Center for Leadership Development.
AU announced in a news release that Anna Wiggins and Edward Jones Jr. received the awards at the 43rd Minority Achievers Awards & Scholarship Gala on March 23 at the Indiana Convention Center.
Wiggins, who is home-schooled, plans to study social work at AU.
“I am so grateful and excited for this opportunity,” Wiggins said. “I am pleased to accept the CLD scholarship.”
Through the Center for Leadership Development Scholarship, AU recognizes the success and readiness of students who have been a part of the CLD since middle school or high school.
The CLD scholarship is a full-tuition scholarship, renewable over four years. Students must be an existing participant of the Center for Leadership Development prior to applying for the scholarship and must carry a 3.0 grade point average.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the recipient of the CLD full-tuition scholarship,” said Jones, a senior at Hamilton Southeastern who plans to study business at AU. “I look forward to becoming a Raven.”
The purpose of the scholarship, according to the release, is to provide support to undergraduate students who have financial need and to support Anderson University’s goal of promoting a diverse student body, which is key to its educational mission to build an extraordinary, diverse student population, representative of God’s kingdom all around the world.