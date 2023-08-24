ANDERSON — As members of the Anderson University football team carried portable refrigerators, televisions and other belongings into Martin Hall to help some of the school’s incoming freshmen settle in to their new surroundings, a large limb fell from a tree near the building’s side entrance.
The limb crushed a small hospitality tent that had been set up to greet the new students, but no one was nearby, and no injuries were reported.
The incident was the only glitch during the university’s annual Freshman Move-In Day, when an estimated 360 new students arrived on campus to begin new chapters in their lives.
“It’s a lot of emotions,” said Madison Smith, an incoming freshman from Akron, Indiana, who plans to study kinesiology at AU. “I’m ready to start my next journey in life, but leaving my parents’ pod is probably going to be one of the hardest things because they’ve been there for me since day one and haven’t left my side since.”
Smith’s father, Matt Smith, said he intended to linger with his daughter as long as possible. He wasn’t looking forward to telling his youngest child goodbye.
“Not even a little bit,” he said with a smile. “She and I have been pals for a long time. It’s going to be different when we go home.”
Throughout campus, upperclassmen were stationed at street corners to direct newcomers to their dormitories. Some of them carried welcome signs and cheered as vehicles packed with supplies arrived.
The process of moving new students in at Madison County’s only residential post-secondary institution is an opportunity to introduce them to their new home in fun, engaging ways, university officials said.
“We want to create a culture that welcomes them into our community and invites them, really from the very start, to participate in the community life that we have here,” said Scott Cagnet, dean of students at Anderson University.
AU President John Pistole said the Class of 2027 includes students from 20 states and 10 foreign countries.
“We’re excited,” he said. “They will be able to learn and grow academically, spiritually and relationally, just as our over 32,000 alumni have done since our founding in 1917. It’s a good day to be a Raven.”
Duane and Amy Jernigan made a 1,000-mile drive from The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston, to drop their daughter, Nadia, off at AU. The family has been anticipating the departure of Nadia, their only child, for more than a year, Duane said, but Thursday’s move-in activities presented a new sense of reality for them.
“This is big for us,” he said. “It’s big for mama.”
Having attended AU himself, Duane said he was familiar and comfortable with the situation he’s leaving his daughter in.
“We love the campus, love the layout,” he said. “We want her to be successful in whatever she chooses.”
Nadia said she was looking forward to connecting with new classmates and checking out activities and social opportunities that she hoped would help her settle into her new home quickly.
“I like how they have a lot of activities to bring people closer together,” she said. “They really make an effort to make you feel welcome.”