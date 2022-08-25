ANDERSON — As Gabrielle Myers arrived Thursday morning from Indianapolis to move into Martin Hall on the Anderson University campus, she went through her mind about how to get the belongings she had carefully placed in her family’s vehicle out, up the stairs and to the end room on the second floor.
Turns out, it wasn’t a problem as members of the university’s athletic teams swarmed the vehicle and pulled out everything, leaving her only to have to figure out where everything would go in the room.
“It was overwhelming but just really exciting.”
What Gabrielle, 18, experienced was the AU tradition of Frehsman Move-In Day, when faculty, staff and athletic teams help newcomers get settled into their new digs.
Freshman Move-In Day sets the stage for AU classes to start at Madison County’s only residential post-secondary institution for the 2022-23 school year. Some students, including athletes, already had moved into their dorm rooms.
Gabrielle, who plans to study special education, said she selected AU to continue her education for several reasons.
“I liked the religious aspect of this campus, and I’d heard really good things about the special education program. And one of my really good friends is coming here for lacrosse, so it all really worked out.”
Jackson Hughes, 19, a freshman honors student from Zionsville who plans to study engineering, got a heads up from his baseball coach that there would be some help moving into the dorm.
“We just kind of pulled up, and all my stuff was taken out instantly. It just shows the community that’s here.”
Jackson said AU had a good reputation for the educational opportunities he sought.
“I was looking for baseball and engineering as well, so I felt it was just the best fit.”
His parents, Eric and Stacy Hughes, said they had mixed feeling of excitement for the start of a new chapter in thteir son’s life and dread at continuing their own lives without him at home.
“We’re so thankful for the help. That makes leaving him behind easier,” his mother said.
But the family expected the parents’ departure to be delayed as Jackson made a last-minute trip to Walmart to pick up additional supplies.
AU President John Pistole was one of several staff members who helped students get their belongings out of vehicles and into dorm rooms at Morrison and Myers halls.
“It’s an exciting day on campus as new students move into their dorm rooms with the dedicated, always helpful, student life leaders, volunteer faculty and staff and many athletic teams,” he said.
Also helping out was Scott Cagnet, who came to AU last school year to serve as dean of students. Last year, he was tasked with checking students’ COVID-19 records, but this year, he actually was in a position to do some of the heavy lifting.
“I actually haven’t had to do too much, though, because we have so many athletes. I haven’t had to do much of anything.”