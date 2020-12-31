ANDERSON — Anderson University officials expect in-person classes to resume as scheduled Jan. 13 after winter break.
The residential university provided all-virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester shortly before Thanksgiving because of high community spread of the coronavirus, coupled with the likelihood that some students would return to campus with COVID-19 following holiday gatherings.
"We’re planning an ‘open campus’ with all safety precautions in place for the second semester,” AU President John Pistole said in a text to The Herald Bulletin.
However, he stressed, with the start of the semester being a couple of weeks away, officials still could decide to implement all-virtual instruction based on community spread of COVID-19.
As winter break winds down, K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions are weighing whether to return in-person, offer hybrid classes or go all-virtual because of a likely secondary surge of COVID-19 caused by holiday gatherings.
Anderson Community Schools and Anderson Preparatory Academy announced Wednesday that they will resume classes all-virtual at all levels. ACS provided all-virtual education for all but a few weeks last semester, and APA went all-virtual at the secondary level just before winter break.
Most other local K-12 districts and schools anticipate returning to full-time in-person classes at the elementary level and hybrid schedules at the secondary level, even though the Indiana State Department of Health this week elevated Madison County to "red" — the highest designation for spread of the virus.
AU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to campus Sunday to prepare for conference games scheduled to start Jan. 19, Pistole said. The volleyball team, swimming and diving teams and indoor track and field athletes are expected to return to campus next week, Pistole said.
Though AU typically marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a march across the Eighth Street Bridge, all of the university's MLK Day activities this year will be virtual.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.