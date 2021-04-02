ANDERSON – Anderson University is one of six Indiana post-secondary institutions to share in a $9.8 million grant to improve student retention through the use of data and analytics.
AU President John S. Pistole said he hopes the $1.35 million budgeted for his university will help turn around the loss of enrollment experienced over the past year.
“This has been a key issue for many schools this past year because of COVID-19,” he said.
The grant is part of $138 million the endowment has distributed to Indiana post-secondary institutions throughout the three phases of its Charting the Future of Indiana’s Colleges and Universities initiative. The endowment launched the initiative in 2019 to help the state’s 38 post-secondary institutions advance strategic planning and implementation efforts that address key challenges and opportunities.
AU will use the competitive Phase 3 grant to deploy a predictive model and supportive processes developed by the University of Indianapolis as part of Phase 2 of the endowment’s initiative. Representing collaboration encouraged by Lilly Endowment, the University of Indianapolis’ model can be tailored for each school’s unique student body, programming and structure.
The grant also includes early identification and several early interventions that each of the participating colleges and universities can implement to support students identified by the model as being at risk.
The grant will be administered out of the University of Indianapolis.
Other participating schools are Indiana Institute of Technology, Martin University, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the University of Southern Indiana.
Ted Maple, the Endowment’s vice president for education, said Indiana’s colleges and universities face several challenges as they seek to fulfill their educational missions. These include adapting to growing financial pressures, rapid demographic and technological changes and evolving needs and demands of students.
“We are pleased with the creative and collaborative approaches the colleges and universities are taking to address these challenges and seize opportunities to better serve their students, institutions, communities, and the state of Indiana,” he said.
