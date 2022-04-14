ANDERSON – Anderson University's listening sessions on issues of race have been postponed after the plan for separate meetings for white students and students of color stirred controversy.
AU President John S. Pistole announced the postponements Thursday.
The university had planned two listening sessions Tuesday of this week for students of color and planned similar sessions for white students Tuesday, April 19. None of the sessions have taken place.
“It has become apparent that our plans for listening sessions have caused concern,” Pistole said in a prepared statement. “As such, we have postponed all sessions to ensure we move forward positively with our students and to ensure that all stakeholders, both inside and outside of AU, fully comprehend our institutional mission.”
The President’s Race Equity Task Force had planned a three-phase program to address racial concerns on campus. That started with a survey and was to be followed by the listening sessions separated into affinity groups (comprising people with similar backgrounds or interests) and then more sessions open to racially mixed groups of students.
Initial media reports about the listening sessions did not include information about the plan for additional sessions with racially mixed groups.
“We recognize that we need to spend additional time to establish clarity, so that no more misinformation persists,” Pistole said in his statement.
The plan for separate listening sessions for students of color and white students triggered criticism on campus, in the Anderson community and nationally, with critics saying that the division into groups of students by skin color smacked of illegal racial segregation.
University officials have said the affinity groups were used at the request of students so they would feel more comfortable about expressing themselves on the difficult topic of race relations. It is unclear whether the request came mostly from white students or students of color.
Though used by some other educational institutions, affinity groups are considered controversial.
The university on Wednesday was informed by a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights that its plan to use affinity groups violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
To dispel misinformation about the university's historical record on race relations, AU officials released a fact sheet Thursday with Pistole's prepared statement.
The sheet notes that the university since it was established in 1917 has never practiced segregation, though it has almost from the start admitted students of color, and it has no future plans for racial separation in the classrooms, living spaces or dining areas.
“In the past week, there has been no official statement, email, communication or post from the university referring to Black and Brown people as ‘colored,’” the fact sheet reads. “In every instance, we have used the term ‘students of color’ in line with the accepted terminology to refer to a specific people group.”