ANDERSON — As she surveyed the crowd along University Boulevard on the campus of Anderson University on Saturday morning, Melissa Bond was struck with a singular thought.
“Ravens always come home,” she said.
Bond, AU’s director of student engagement, said the annual street fair, a longtime staple of Homecoming Weekend, is important not only for giving alumni a chance to reconnect, but also for various student groups to replenish their programming budgets for the rest of the academic year.
“I think people are excited to see each other,” Bond said. “They are excited to support the student groups who didn’t get to fundraise last year, so this is really the No. 1 fundraiser for most of our social service clubs that are selling food. It’s a very exciting time.”
AU was forced to scrap last year’s homecoming activities due to COVID-19, a decision that came with an acute sense of loss, according to university officials. But that made the weekend’s events – including the dedication of a new soccer field, hot air balloon rides, the athletics department’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and the football game against Bluffton – even more enjoyable for many.
“You don’t know how much you appreciate something until you can’t do it,” AU President John Pistole said. “It means a lot to the entire campus community, both our students who are celebrating being here in person and to our alumni – especially for our alumni, who I think have a new appreciation of the meaningfulness of being back on campus.”
Pistole met his wife, Kathy, when the two were freshmen at AU, and they’ve been married for 42 years. Their story, he said, is an example of what life as a Raven is all about.
“It’s relationships,” he said. “The friendships that most students have when they’re here during their undergrad times, many of those are lifetime friendships. It’s just a sense of a big family reunion.”
On a sun-splashed Saturday morning, Caitlyn Garber and her family strolled around campus, reminiscing and enjoying the chance to catch up with former classmates.
“It’s wonderful to just come and see old friends,” Garber said as her daughters, Wrenna and Artemis, had their pictures taken with Princess Rapunzel and Princess Tiana. “It’s good seeing their families, and it’s meaningful to bring our children as well.”
Organizers were expecting at least 2,000 people to take part in at least one activity Saturday. With so many other events affected by the pandemic, anticipation for this year’s homecoming was even more intense, some said.
“We’ve had to hold everybody at arm’s length for good reason, but it just feels even more special,” Trent Palmer, AU’s director of alumni relations, said. “It feels like there was more buzz about this one, probably with the absence of last year, and I feel like you can feel that in the energy here at the fair.”
Alumna Becky Rosenberg of Anderson brought her family, including her grandchildren, to meet up with a former classmate who she’s been friends with for nearly 50 years and to watch her son-in-law take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new soccer field.
“It’s about family,” she said. “We all made good friends here. It’ll be nice to see everybody.”
Bond said homecoming is a special time in the life of any campus community, but at AU, it simply seems to mean a little more.
“I am not an alum of AU, and I am grateful to be part of the community, but it’s exciting to watch how many people come back, and to hear why they come back,” Bond said. “The spirit of AU is certainly prevalent out here.”
