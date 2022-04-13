ANDERSON — Officials at Anderson University received a letter Wednesday from a member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights saying the listening sessions it has scheduled with students violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In a letter to AU President John S. Pistole, Commissioner Peter Kirsanow said an attempt to use racial affinity groups in which students of color and white students were assigned to separate listening sessions are unlawful. Kirsanow was clear he was speaking for himself and not the commission as a whole.
“Please note that there is no ‘unless you have good intentions’ exceptions to Title VI and Title VII. Students and employees may not be excluded from participation in a program due to their race or segregated by race,” he wrote.
“Racial segregation is still unlawful, even if it advantages the ‘right’ racial categories for the ‘right’ reasons. Regardless of any ideological posturing, the law on this matter is clear.”
Pistole, who was traveling Wednesday, did not respond to The Herald Bulletin’s requests for comment. However, earlier in the week he released a statement defending the decision to organize the listening sessions into racial affinity groups, saying they are intended to create a safe space that allows people to be more open.
The university offered no further comment Wednesday.
In an attempt to address issues that arose in a recent Inclusivity Survey, the university arranged for listening sessions led by staff and faculty. Two meetings for students of color took place Tuesday, and two meetings for white students were scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.
The status of the upcoming meetings was unclear Wednesday.
The listening sessions arranged by the President’s Race Equity Task Force have drawn criticism on the AU campus, in the Anderson community and from outside the city.
When he heard about the listening sessions, Alphonso Blackwell III, a 2020 graduate of AU, tweeted that he was not surprised.
“We’ve been through so much when it comes to Black and brown students at Anderson,” said Blackwell, who is Black. “Definitely, that initial tweet was out of frustration until someone explained it to me. The original context was really jarring. And in typical AU fashion, they didn’t hear both sides.”
Use of the term “segregation” by some didn’t help, said Blackwell, a founder of the minority-led Phi Alpha Kappa social group. He said he doesn’t believe the racial separation was intended in the same way as historical segregation.
Now a fifth-grade language arts teacher at Indianapolis Public Schools, Blackwell said he experienced culture shock when he came from Gary to play football at AU.
“There were so many students who had never seen a Black person in their life, and this was evident,” he said. “I don’t think Anderson did a good enough job to prepare students to be in places where there would be people who aren’t like them.”
For instance, when he was a freshman, a professor used the N-word in his address at the weekly chapel, according to Blackwell. Another time, he and some friends were watching football in a common area of Dunn Hall when AU campus police officers entered and demanded to see their identification, he recalled.
“This was during open hours, so anybody could be there,” Blackwell said. “He only asked the minority students to pull out the ID because they were smelling weed and assumed it was us.”
Also an AU grad, Angie Strickler, founder and president of Standing Up for Racial Equity, said she believes university officials were trying to do the right thing for students in arranging the listening sessions.
“I applaud President Pistole’s vision to have this discussion, but AU’s intent did not match the impact of what they were trying to do,” she said.
After speaking with AU officials, students and faculty, Tamie Dixon-Tatum, a diversity workshop facilitator, said university officials went into the exercise with the best intentions but that there was a failure of communication. The plan, she said, actually had three parts, including the survey, the listening sessions with affinity groups and listening sessions with open groups.
“Anderson University was operating in their best intention to do the right thing,” she said. “They might not have received that letter from the commission had they communicated all three phases.”
Though it might not be lawful, the university was being responsive to students who requested the racial separation, Dixon-Tatum noted.
She said she probably would not have separated participants into affinity groups. It’s possible staff and faculty could have been effective in leading the groups, she said, if they have de-escalation and conflict-resolution skills.
“These don’t have to be trained professionals, but you want certain skill sets at the table,” Dixon-Tatum added.