ANDERSON — For decades, students from Anderson University have marched from campus to the Paramount Theatre to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Students gathered at Reardon Auditorium on Monday and marched west on Eighth Street, crossing the Eisenhower Bridge and walking down Meridian Street to the theater.
Korey Rees, a sophomore from Columbus, Ohio, was at the front of the march carrying the Argentine flag.
“I would consider myself somewhat knowledgeable,” Rees said about King. “My parents always said it was important for me to know about stuff like this.”
Rees said King’s legacy lives on because of events that were taking place in Anderson.
“It shows as a country that people still care about Dr. Martin Luther King’s message and want to continue to support and further his cause.”
Abigail Goldman, a sophomore from Florida, said as a history student, she knows about King.
“Dr. King and his dream (are) still relevant,” she said. “Even though we have made progress, not everything has progressed as it could be. It’s important that we keep working toward a better future.”
Leah Pitman, a senior from Bryan, Ohio, has participated in the march every year while at AU.
“It’s important that we remember MLK Day and appreciate that Anderson values it so much. as well,” she said. “As a student, I have the ability to take some time and reflect and remember the impact MLK Jr. had on society today.
“We need to continue to take steps forward in terms of equality and justice,” she said.
Justin Bemis, a junior from Dayton, Ohio, has participated in the event annually.
“In Dayton, they have a huge MLK Day celebration, so it means a lot that Anderson has a celebration and (to) see how the community is moving to make change to make a safer environment for all of us,” he said.
“I sure hope his legacy lives on because I want to see my kids live in his dream,” Bemis said. “It may not happen today, but my dream is that it happens for my kids and their kids in the future.”
He said AU and the city of Anderson are doing a lot of hard work to make the community more welcoming.
“The world may not be perfect, but they work hard to make it enjoyable for us.”