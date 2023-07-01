ANDERSON — This week’s Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions is likely to challenge academic institutions to explore alternative avenues for diversifying their student bodies.
Anderson University’s president said that while race is one criterion that is not used in the university’s admissions process, attorneys will review the high court decision with an eye toward its potential impact on scholarships for students of color.
“We have several scholarships that are set up specifically for people of color — for Blacks and for others — who would only qualify for those if they met those criteria,” John Pistole explained.
“(The ruling) should not impact us too dramatically in terms of admissions, but there are programs such as 21st Century Scholars and others, that I think would need to be assessed.”
In a 6-3 decision in the case of Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the high court held that race-based affirmative action programs violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The ruling applies to colleges that receive federal funding, as nearly all do.
Pistole said Anderson University — at which about 20% of the 1,125 undergraduate students are people of color, according to College Factual, an online portal providing information to those involved in the college selection process — values diversity and, although it doesn’t employ affirmative action programs in admissions, is committed to recruiting students from all walks of life.
“We believe diversity is important because we live in a diverse world,” Pistole said. “As a Christ-centered university, we want to make sure that we are welcoming to people of all backgrounds, races and ethnicities — and then also, as graduates, that they can then go out and serve others in a diverse setting.”
Pistole said he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the university’s program offerings and recruiting efforts will remain unaffected by the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“I think we’ll have to be intentional about how we do that and make sure that we are admitting those students who meet our academic criteria, regardless of race,” he said. “We want to be able to continue offering our great academic offerings at a Christian university in a fair and impartial way.”