ANDERSON — An August trial date has been set for Alyson Stephen who is charged with murder in the death of her son in 2018.
Stephen, 27, is facing charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 23-month-old son Ryder Stephen.
During a Monday court hearing in Madison Circuit Court, Stephen’s attorney John Reeder said no plea agreement will be reached in the case.
Judge Angela Warner Sims set Stephen’s trial for Aug. 15.
Her former husband, Jacob Wootton, was sentenced by Madison Circuit Court Judge Angela Warner Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.
Stephen said she did not know what happened to Ryder when he was found unresponsive on Oct. 26, 2018, according to court records. She said she put Ryder in the infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him there with Wootton.
When Ryder was taken to the hospital, Stephen said she was at work. The toddler was pronounced dead three days later by doctors at Riley Hospital for Children.
Elwood Police Department Officer Jerry Branson said the toddler was not breathing and was cold to the touch when he arrived at 4:12 p.m. Oct. 26, according to court records. Branson performed CPR on Ryder, who was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital before being transported to the Indianapolis hospital.
During Ryder’s autopsy, Dr. Chris Poulos, chief physical pathologist for the Marion County coroner, found multiple bruising on Ryder’s head and body “which he stated was not consistent with falling,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
There was an active no-contact order between Wootton and Stephen after Elwood police arrested Wootton after he allegedly hit Stephen in front of her 4-year-old and 2-year-old children in March 2018.