ANDERSON — Officials at Anderson University received a letter Wednesday from a member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights saying he believes the listening sessions it has scheduled with students may be in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
In a letter to AU President John S. Pistole, Commissioner Peter Kirsanow said he believes an attempt to use racial affinity groups in which students of color and white students were assigned to separate listening sessions, are unlawful. Kirsanow was clear he was speaking for himself and not the commission as a whole.
“Please note that there is no ‘unless you have good intentions’ exception to Title VI and Title VII. Students and employees may not be excluded from participation in a program due to their race or segregated by race,” he wrote. “Racial segregation is still unlawful, even if it advantages the ‘right’ racial categories for the ‘right’ reasons. Regardless of any ideological posturing, the law on this matter is clear.”
Pistole did not respond to The Herald Bulletin’s requests for comment Wednesday. However, he earlier in the week released a statement in which he defended the decision to organize the listening sessions into racial affinity groups, saying they are intended to create a safe space that allows people to be more open.
“Anderson University does not have a public comment at this time,” said AU spokesman Zack Wadley.
In an attempt to address issues that arose in a recent Inclusivity Survey, the university arranged for listening sessions led by staff and faculty, including Brian Martin, director of AU’s Cultural Resource Center. Two meetings for students of color took place Tuesday, and two meetings for white students were scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.
The listening sessions arranged by the university’s Race Equity Task Force have raised concerns both on the AU campus and in the Anderson community among people from various walks of life.