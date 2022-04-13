Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.