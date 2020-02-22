ANDERSON – An amendment offered by State Rep. Terri Austin intended to gauge progress in making schools safer has been adopted.
Austin, D-Anderson, offered the amendment to a Senate bill, which was passed by a unanimous vote in the Indiana House.
“We want school districts to have a single point for reporting the number of school resource officers,” she said Friday.
The amendment would allow the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to determine how many school districts are currently served by school resource officers.
Austin’s amendment would create a School Resource Officer Report requiring school corporations and charter schools to annually report the number of school resource officers to the Department of Homeland Security.
“Right now some districts are sending the information to the Department of Education, which could cause a confidentiality problem if someone files a freedom of information request,” Austin said. “I’m willing to work through the confidentially issue, which would not be a problem with Homeland Security.”
Austin said the Indiana Department of Homeland Security receives school safety plans. She said it’s the appropriate agency.
“This allows Homeland Security to determine how many schools have resource officers,” she said.
Austin said it costs more than $100,000 for each school resource officer.
“We have been pushing for more state money go to school districts to hire resource officers,” she said.
“School resource officers play an important role in schools across Indiana,” Austin added. “Knowing how many school districts have trained officers is the first step to communicating transparency and improving school security.”
She said the value school resource officers bring to overall school safety is vital. Austin said they are not only a lifeline during emergency situations, but they also provide daily peace of mind to students, teachers and parents by maintaining a constant presence in the school.
“The bottom line is, school resource officers save lives,” Austin said. “The sooner we can know how many we have, the sooner we can add more where they are needed most.”
She said parents should know how many resource officers are in each school in the state.
