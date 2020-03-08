ANDERSON – Two local lawmakers have voted for health care measures at the Indiana General Assembly.
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, offered four amendments that were adopted to require more transparency when it comes to prescription drugs.
Rep. Melanie Wright, D-Yorktown, voted in favor of legislation to allow Indiana Farm Bureau to offer health insurance coverage to farmers.
Austin’s amendments were to a Senate bill establishing various requirements for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who act as the middle man between the pharmacy and the insurance provider.They were approved by the Indiana House.
PBMs have come under scrutiny in many states, including Indiana, as a result of their business practices.
Austin’s first two amendments would require that health insurance providers and health maintenance organizations (HMOs) give clients at least 60 days notice if a name brand drug is going to be removed from their formulary list and a generic version substituted. It also provides for an appeal process if a patient and physician believe the substitution is not in the best medical interest of the patient.
“Current Indiana law permits a pharmacist to offer a lower priced alternative drug to patients should one be available,” Austin said. “In addition, biologic drugs, like Humira, have protections within current Indiana law that require specific steps be taken, including notification to the provider, before a substitution can be made.
“Sometimes the change isn’t always in the patient’s best interest, sometimes it is,” she continued. “This is about ensuring that Hoosiers know exactly what’s happening before those changes are made.”
Another amendment would require that a PBM under the Medicaid program to provide equal treatment to all pharmacies that are members of a network through which they manage prescription drug benefits.
“Because there is no legislation in place to prevent this, PBMs have been paying some pharmacies less than the ones they are affiliated with for the same drugs and programs,” Austin said. “Surprisingly, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer are among those pharmacies.”
Wright, a member of the House Agriculture Committee, voted for a measure allowing the Indiana Farm Bureau to offer health care coverage to members of the organization, including farmers.
“As every farmer will tell you, life on the farm means you make tough choices every day,” Wright said. “More often than not, farmers do not have access to the same health benefit plans as other business owners because they are family-run and do not hire more than two employees.
“This leaves them stuck with the most expensive plan options and a tough decision to make for themselves and their families,” she said.
According to the Indiana Farm Bureau, access to affordable health insurance is a commonly mentioned concern of its members across the state. As small business professionals, many in Indiana’s agriculture industry do not have access to cost-effective health insurance coverage for themselves or for their employees, if they have them.
Wright said in a press release that the Indiana Farm Bureau leadership hopes to start offering health plans for next year. Once members are on the plan, they won’t be removed from the plan due to health issues.
The bill has broad support from hospital associations and the Indiana Rural Health Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.