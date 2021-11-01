ANDERSON — Rep. Terri Austin intends to focus on health care during the 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
Austin, D-Anderson, and Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, outlined their legislative goals for next year during a Legislative Review session Monday hosted by the League of Women Voters and local Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m focusing on health care costs,” Austin said. “Health insurance premiums continue to rise.”
She said some Indiana insurance carriers are encouraging their clients to move to self-funded groups that would be regulated by the federal government.
“Like employers can pool together to form their own self-funded groups,” Austin said.
She said legislation was passed this year to form a two-year legislative study committee to look at market consolidation around the state when it comes to health insurance options.
“There is a lot of consolidation taking place among hospitals and insurance carriers,” Austin said. “That is not encouraging competition. The aim is to make good legislative policies as it pertains to health care coverage for Indiana residents.”
Lanane said he intends to introduce legislation to change the state’s discrimination laws to include sexual orientation and to protect veterans.
He also is proposing a study to look at promoting green industry jobs in Indiana.
Lanane said similar legislation passed the state Senate but didn’t receive a hearing in the House.
“We need to be more aggressive in promoting green technology,” he said. “It would empower the research universities to determine Indiana’s capacity to create green technology jobs.”
Lanane is also planning legislation to make changes in the state's probate laws.
He said small estates currently are only allowed to transfer up to $50,000 without going through the probate process.
“It takes six months to a year to go through the probate process and can cost thousands of dollars in legal fees,” Lanane said.
The last time Indiana raised the limit was in 2003, and he planned to recommend an increase to $75,000 next year.
“It will help people get their assets sooner,” Lanane said. “A study committee is making a recommendation to raise the limit to $100,000.”
Austin is also reintroducing legislation to deal with hazing among students.
“The current legislation is decades old and has not had a thorough review,” she said. “The bill passed the House four years ago, and I was asked to bring it back before lawmakers.
“The legislation is pro-active and would educate students and staff as to what hazing is and how it can be dealt with.”
