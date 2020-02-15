ANDERSON — Madison County shouldn’t assume vote centers would lead to an increase in participation, according to State Rep. Terri Austin.
Only three local residents attended the second public meeting on the proposed vote center plan for Madison County.
The Madison County Election Board conducted the meeting Thursday at the Anderson Public Library. It was also attended by Austin, D-Anderson, and Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Thomas Clem.
The Election Board is preparing to move from voting in 111 precincts starting with the primary election. Instead, local residents will vote in one of 28 vote centers on Election Day.
Eight satellite locations will be open a week before the May 5 election.
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said the concept is to make voting more accessible for voters.
She said an added bonus is that the county will save an estimated $21,000.
Austin said the county can’t assume that voter turnout will increase with the adoption of vote centers. She said many of the 40 counties that have switched to vote centers have seen a decrease in voting.
Austin noted that in Adams County, the turnout increased by 1.75% in the 2016 presidential election over the election of 2012.
She said 10 of the 40 vote centers operating in Indiana counties experienced a decrease in voter turnout.
“I’m not opposed to vote centers,” Austin said. “I think it’s a little rushed for the primary election.”
Austin asked if the vote centers would be located along transportation routes to ensure easy access to the sites.
“I want to have the best plan possible,” she said. “We should look at other county plans.”
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party and a member of the Election Board, said a plan was worked on several years ago to switch to vote centers, but it wasn’t approved.
“We’ve tweaked that plan,” he said. “The plan includes mailing information to all the active voters showing the locations of the satellite and vote center locations.”
Willis satellite vote centers will be located in Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria and Pendleton.
“There is going to be a learning curve,” Pratt said. “We are doing everything we can to get the information out to the public.”
Pratt said the plan must be submitted to the state by March 5; the 30-day comment period by the public ends on March 1.
The Madison County Council passed a resolution in support of the concept last Tuesday. The Madison County Commissioners also have to approve the plan.
Judge Clem made a presentation on voting by mail, which has been adopted in several locations around the country.
The Indiana General Assembly would have to pass legislation to allow voting by mail.
