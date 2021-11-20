ANDERSON — A crash that claimed the life of an Atlanta, Indiana, man remained under investigation Saturday.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m. The one-vehicle crash involved a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Gary Allen France, 80.
The Jeep was traveling northbound on Indiana 37 when it left the east side of the road just north of County Road 700 North, the release said. The Jeep flipped, ejecting France, before coming to rest on its driver’s side.
France was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood, where he was pronounced dead.
