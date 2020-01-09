20200109-nws-deadmen 1.JPG

Anderson Police Department investigators confer with Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone outside the detached garage where two bodies were found Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of East 31st Street.

 John P. Cleary | The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Authorities said it will be six to eight weeks before they can release a cause of death for two men discovered inside an Anderson garage Wednesday.

Randy Talley, 61, of Anderson and Steven Sanqunetti, 53, of Elwood were found around 12:30 p.m. in a detached garage in the 300 block of East 31st Street.

Autopsies were conducted on Thursday and Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the results were inconclusive. There were also no signs of trauma on the men when they were discovered.

Noone said the cause and manner of death will be released once toxicology and pathology results are returned, which will take six to eight weeks.

Follow Traci L. Miller

@_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or

call her at 765-640-4805.

Tags

Recommended for you