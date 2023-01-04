ANDERSON — Heather Witham was experiencing early signs of labor but put them aside for something else she wanted — brunch.
As she geared up for brunch at Bob Evans, Heather felt New Year’s Day could be the day.
“I think we’re going to be going to the hospital today,” she told her partner, Nate Renz, as he was getting dressed.
He asked if she wanted to skip brunch and go to the hospital. She choose brunch, saying she needed energy to endure labor.
The situation intensified while they were eating. Witham said her contractions grew more frequent as the meal progressed.
Witham and Renz checked into Ascension St. Vincent in Anderson a few hours later.
Simon Robert Renz was born by C-section at 8:41 p.m. New Year’s Day. He was 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 20” long, Witham said.
The new year is significant for Witham, as her grandmother died on New Year’s Eve. The birth of her son has at least in part filled the empty gap left by her grandmother.
Simon is very loved by his immediate and extended family as well as hospital staff. Renz said the nurses tending to her described him as “a sweet little guy.”
Witham was discharged from the hospital Tuesday.
She thanked the hospital and its their staff for being supportive throughout the process.