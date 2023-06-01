INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis bar is denying that servers knew a Pendleton man was intoxicated when he drank alcohol prior to a car accident which killed a 22-year-old man.
The denial was recently filed in response to a civil lawsuit filed by John Rush, one of three passengers in the car that was struck by Connor Gaskill, 25, of Pendleton, who failed to stop at an intersection, police said.
On Sept. 29, 2022, Gaskill’s car hit a Lyft driver’s vehicle carrying Rashid Conteh, his brother, Nelson; and Jonathan Rush. Rashid Conteh, 22, of Carmel, died in the crash.
In Marion Superior Court, Rush is suing Lyft driver Max Sterven, the bar and Gaskill for damages.
The accident at 24th and Delaware streets came after Gaskill was allegedly drinking at Pins Mechanical, a duckpin bowling bar in the Bottleworks district.
In the most recent response to Rush’s suit Pins Mechanical in the Bottleworks district, lawyer Michael Kreppein acknowledged that Gaskill’s party had a bar tab of $101.14, including sales tax, and servers never refused to serve alcohol to Gaskill but “denies it had actual acknowledge that Gaskill was intoxicated when Gaskill was served alcoholic beverages.”
A second civil lawsuit was filed by the Conteh family against Gaskill, Pins and the Lyft driver. A jury trial is set for June, 2024.
Gaskill is also awaiting a criminal trial for reckless homicide; causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and criminal recklessness. A pretrial conference is set for July.