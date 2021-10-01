CHESTERFIELD — A local bartender says a young patron saved her life after she was almost run over with a vehicle and threatened by a man with a gun in the bar’s parking lot.
Rickey Ray Whitehead, 58, of Anderson, is charged with Level 4 felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 5 felony intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon, Class A misdemeanor pointing a firearm at another person, Class B misdemeanor marijuana and Class C misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
A witness from the Chesterfield Corner Convenience Store called 911 at 10:06 p.m. on Sept. 22, to report that someone had pulled out a gun after there was a fight in the parking lot of Monty’s Bar, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Chesterfield Officer Grant Stephens.
Stephens responded to the call and was told by dispatchers that the person left the parking lot in a black suburban and was traveling west on Main Street. He said he located a vehicle matching the description and followed it until other officers could arrive.
The vehicle crossed the center line several times and at one point drove down the middle of the roadway near a bridge that crossed the White River, according to the affidavit.
Stephens said he conducted a “high risk” traffic stop on the vehicle at Rangeline Road and ordered the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint. Whitehead denied getting into a fight in the bar’s parking lot and said the blood on his face and a large knot on his forehead happened from a recent fall.
Whitehead said he did not try to run over the bartender at Monty’s or threaten the woman with a gun.
“Based on Rickey’s driving behaviors that I had observed, I cannot say for certain that a weapon or object may or may not have been thrown from the vehicle,” Stephens said in his affidavit.
No weapons were found and Whitehead was taken into custody after failing three field sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.
A portable breath analysis recorded a blood alcohol content of .131. The legal limit to drive is a blood alcohol content of .08.
A search of the area and along the route Whitehead drove before being stopped was also conducted, but no gun was found, according to the affidavit. A second search for any weapons was planned for daylight hours.
While being taken to the jail, Whitehead told officers that he was attacked at Monty’s and did nothing wrong.
“I’m a convicted felon, why would I have a gun, that’s ten years mandatory prison sentence,” he allegedly told Stephens.
Officers returned to Monty’s where they spoke with the owner of the convenience store who contacted authorities and Heather Echols, the bartender.
Echols told officers that Whitehead was harassing some of the women in the bar and offering them cocaine or other drugs in exchange for sex, according to the affidavit. She told him to leave and then escorted him out of the bar to his vehicle.
She said Whitehead got into his vehicle and then drove toward her, backing her into a wall and nearly pinning her with his vehicle in an attempt to run her over. Echols told officers he was threatening to kill her.
Whitehead then backed up his car and pulled up to a door to the bar and pointed a large black handgun at her and said he would not hesitate to “put a bullet” in her and repeatedly asked her if she wanted to die, according to the affidavit.
Echols said a “college kid” came out of the bar when he saw what was happening and hit Whitehead, knocking the gun to the ground, according to the affidavit. She said she did not know the man who came out of the bar to help her and he does not come to the bar often. She said he left shortly thereafter because he was afraid of getting in trouble.
Echols credited the man with protecting her and “very well possibly saved her life,” according to the affidavit.
Video evidence of the altercation and the events in the parking lot were gathered by Stephens along with a pill bottle with a green leafy substance inside, according to the affidavit.
