MARKLEVILLE — Last week, Markleville Police Chief Tim Basey informed the Town Council via email of his impending retirement for medical reasons.
His last day will be June 30.
Basey was diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal cancer, which has taken him out of the office for several weeks.
This summer, Basey will undergo surgery to remove his esophagus and replace it with a portion of his stomach.
As a result, Basey will not be able to lie flat without stomach contents possibly traveling toward his lungs.
After surgery, Basey hopes to recuperate and enjoy his retirement. He said his sense is that it was a “sign from God” that he needed to take a step back.
Markleville Town Council President Daniel Roseberry expressed sadness when Basey told him of his retirement.
He said Markleville will be at a loss without Basey.
“I understand it was not something he specifically wanted to do but it’s something he feels is the right thing to do,” Roseberry said.
He added that Basey’s departure will be a great loss to the town, which had benefited from his service in many ways.
Basey said he helped modernize the Markleville Police Department by digitizing reports and establishing a 24-hour safe haven location. He also purchased Christmas lights for a light display through grants and raising funds.
Basey said he and his wife, Diana, traveled to New Jersey to pick up the lights.
Since then, the police department has put on a light display annually, which he said has elevated residents’ spirits.
Basey hopes the next chief will carry on with the Christmas lights.
The search is now on for Markleville’s new chief.
Roseberry said the town will advertise for the position.
Candidates will then have 30 days to respond. The town will then narrow the responses to three candidates.
The three will be presented to the town council, which will pick one to interview.
Once the interview is complete, contract negotiations could begin quickly as the hiring process moves forward.
Roseberry said the council hopes to name a new police chief by mid-July.