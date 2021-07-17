ANDERSON — Brian and Alan Bays are farming the family farm this year for the first time since the death of their father.
Justin Bays, 96, was one of many deaths from COVID-19 at Bethany Pointe Health Center. He died April 5, 2020 — four days after the family was told he had the virus.
“We didn’t really get to see him for the last month,” said Brian Bays. “We would go, like you would see on TV and peck on the window and converse with him. We could hear each other’s voices, but we couldn’t physically visit at that point.”
“A lot of families have gone through that,” he said. “It’s not what you would hope for the last few days of their lives, but that’s what happened.”
Justin Bays had retired in 1974 from Davis Dairy Farms after 37 years of service, according to his obituary. Brian Bays said while his father had cut back on some of the farming due to declining mobility issues, he continued to farm for the remainder of his life.
He enjoyed everything about farming and would mow around the fields, run errands and provide transportation between the fields despite being in his mid-90s, said Brian Bays.
“Up until 2019, he would drive out to wherever we were working and watch us work,” said Brian Bays.
Brian Bays, 65, said he has farmed his entire life and his brother, Alan Bays, 60, and his brother’s two sons, Brett, 34, and Seth Bays, 31, are also working full-time on the family farm.
“We want to provide a continuous supply of food for our nation and the world and we are such an elemental part of life — food, clothing and shelter — so we want to do our best to provide an affordable supply.”
Brian Bays said he has stayed on the family farm despite the hardships farmers face because it is ingrained in him. He said it’s just “in you.”
“I just think it’s something that’s hard to walk away from because it’s not like a job where you have gone to a building or an office and a factory and then you walk away,” he said. “Farming is in nature and your hands are on it.”
Brian Bays said people often forget how much farming and farmers factor into people’s daily lives. He said the range from meat and dairy to asparagus, wineries and apple orchards — if it is on a plate or in a glass — the things we consume are from a farm somewhere.
“Even the beekeepers and honey, there are so many other things we eat,” he said. “Think about how much cheese we consume.”
Brett Bays said farming is also involved in things that aren’t consumed.
“It’s everything down to the plastic plate you eat off,” he said. “Cosmetics for your face and even playdough — soybean oil, corn oil, starches — anything like that. It’s about everything you deal with in day-to-day life.”
Alan Bays said he is always surprised to hear stories about the disconnect people have when it comes to understanding farming and how it helps to sustain communities and nations.
“Even transportation — if they are delivering food products, are related to the ag sector,” he said. “It’s massive the amount of people who are even employed because of farming.”
Understanding that role is why the Bays have chosen to continue working as farmers and are looking forward to teaching their future generations how to be a farmer.
Brett Bays said he has two sons, Boden, 7, and Beckett, 3, who enjoy the farm life.
“The oldest one wants to be a vet,” said Brett Bays. “The youngest one is too busy tearing stuff up.”
Seth Bays said his wife is expecting a daughter, but his son, Wim Bays, 2, goes with him everywhere on the farm.
“He’s quite the machinist enthusiast,” said Alan Bays with a laugh about his grandson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.