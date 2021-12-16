ANDERSON — Within three days of the devastating tornadoes that tore through several Midwestern states, including Kentucky, more than $1 million had been raised for relief efforts through GoFundMe.
Undoubtedly the need is urgent for funds and supplies to get to tornado victims as quickly as possible, but it’s just as certain that scammers will be lining up for a chance at those well-intentioned donation dollars.
In a press release, the Better Business Bureau in Indianapolis offers the following reminders for vetting a charity under consideration for donations:
The Bureau’s Give.org website offers resources to help donors make informed decisions in their giving, as well as allowing charities to build trustworthy reputations. The site provides a list of organizations that meet its standards for charitable accountability.
Also, the Bureau encourages prospective donors to consider making cash donations directly through a verified charity’s own website. In an emergency, this is likely the fastest way of sending help. Donations of supplies may be well intended but can sometimes be difficult and costly to manage if the charity does not already have an established means to help distribute them to those in need.
Cash donations are suggested to reputable shelters and emergency centers including the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
Food banks, including Feed America, are also active in providing groceries and other household items to those in the affected areas.
