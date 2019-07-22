ALEXANDRIA – Kimberly Vermillion, Hailey Kirtley and several other employees of Alexandria’s Jane Pauley Center placed the popsicles into coolers before seeking refuge in the shade of the former Alex Theatre’s entry before the start of the annual 4-H parade.
The popsicles, intended to keep the few parade-goers cool, were distributed from the back of a red pickup truck decorated with multicolored streamers.
“The community is important to us. We care for our community,” Vermillion said.
The 91-degree weather appears to have made the audience that turned out Sunday for the annual 4-H Fair Parade that kicks off the main week of events smaller than usual.
The few people who did turn out sought shade in under the awnings and overhangs of businesses along Harrison Street. The Alexandria-Monroe Marching Tigers practiced under an overhang in front of Horner’s Midtown Market.
Tim Borror, who lives at the corner of Harrison and Broadway streets, found cover on the porch but moved closer to the sidewalk so he could supervise his 5-year-old daughter, Avery, as she gathered candy thrown by float participants into the street.
“We have a front-row seat. We come outside, and there it is,” he said.
Borror said he and his girlfriend Brooke Portwood recently discussed the many parades that come by their home, including the 1:30 a.m. parade when the high school won at state, the Fourth of July Parade and the annual Christmas parade. For a long time, he said, Avery thought the parades were for her.
The parade included 4-H clubs, Shriners in miniature vehicles and public safety agencies. Local politicians and political hopefuls, including Alexandria city council members and mayoral hopefuls Todd Naselroad and Penny Stevens, also participated to improve their visibility among voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.