ANDERSON — Mental health care can be difficult to access, especially for those in crisis. However, change may be on the horizon.
Current legislation like Senate Bill 1 could help remove barriers and create new services such as a 988 hotline and certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC).
A 988 hotline would act as a behavioral health version of 911. A social worker or a peer specialist, someone who’s experienced similar struggles, will come to a person’s home and offer help if needed.
“Imagine a world where when you call 988, you don’t have to think; you know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get a behavioral mobile response, just like law enforcement, just like an ambulance”, said Barbara Scott, CEO of Aspire Indiana Health and a former member of the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission, a body consisting of experts and community members, which provided recommendations for SB1.
In areas with a 988 hotline, most people have their crises resolved over the phone, though some may need the mobile response.
From there the affected, along with responders, will determine the best way forward.
Such a service would ease the burden on jails and emergency rooms, advocates say.
CCBHCs would be another crucial service utilized. These clinics provide a range of mental health and addiction recovery services.
Such facilities are required to provide nine core services, including crisis services, treatment planning, psychiatric rehabilitation services and substance abuse services, according to a report from the Indiana Legislative Services Agency.
CCBHC is a federal designation, which means federal funds could be utilized, Scott said. Medicaid would also be amended to give providers more flexibility.
Medicaid will pay a flat fee for the cost of overall services, instead of paying instance by instance, service by service.
The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission, established in 2020, would be re-established if the bill passes.
Scott said the new commission would study adolescents, the elderly and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and determine how to care for them.
Adolescents are among those most affected by the current crisis, according to Jason Howard, executive director for Turning Point Madison County.
He told the story of an adolescent who was not able to access recovery resources, even with the help of Turning Point.
“He had an overdose event,” Howard said. “He was in the hospital for other medical conditions related to the overdose. He’s considered an adolescent, and we don’t have a lot of adolescent services.
“We took him to the Anderson Center, but the Anderson Center said he didn’t meet the criteria because he wasn’t in active withdrawal. We can’t get him into the system (as a whole) to get him the treatment he needs.”
Access may be half the battle. Long waiting periods could also be an issue, with some waiting an average of six to eight weeks, according to Howard.
He cited shortages of certified staff as a major contributor to the lengthy wait times.
“At the end of the day, the biggest problem is supply and demand,” he said. “We have so much demand for therapists that we don’t have the clinical staff to meet the demand that we have.”
SB1 could ease that burden as well, Scott said, by paying providers up-to-date wages. An increased number of providers would increase the speed of service, alleviating the problem, she said.
As of Friday, SB1 remained in the Senate Committee on Appropriations.