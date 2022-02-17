ANDERSON — Since 1980, Beth Tharp has been serving the Anderson community through her work at Community Hospital Anderson, and her work has not gone unnoticed.
Tharp, who most recently served as the senior vice president, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson, was promoted last week to senior vice president and president of hospital services for Community Hospital Network.
“I feel very thankful that they asked me to do that (job), and I just appreciate the confidence that the network has in my ability,” Tharp said.
In an email to The Herald Bulletin, Jason Fahrlander, chief operating officer at the network, said Tharp brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.
“She has proven herself to be steadfast in her commitment to meet our mission to enhance the health and well-being of the Madison County community.”
Fahrlander played an instrumental role in the presidential selection process, and Tharp will report to him in her new role.
Tharp noted that this was not a role she applied for, as she wasn’t aware of the position being offered. She explained that the network had began reworking their hospital leadership structure.
“The community system has decided that they wanted to align all the hospitals under one leader,” Tharp said.
Each of the seven Community Hospitals will have an administrator for its location, and that person will report to Tharp. Marsha Meckel, chief nursing executive at CHA, will be the Anderson campus administrator
Previously, the five Community Hospitals in Indianapolis reported to the Indianapolis regional president, and Community Hospital Howard (County) had its own president.
Despite being in charge of six additional hospitals now, Tharp’s main location will still be at CHA. “I have a great passion for Madison County and to continue to make it the best place it can be.”
So when she was offered the job, Tharp said she wished to remain in Anderson and still be involved with the county community.
Tharp serves on the boards for Heart of Indiana United Way, Madison County Health Partners, Anderson University, Madison County Community Foundation, Ivy Tech Community College, Essential Senior Health and Living, Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson Foundation and the Anderson/Madison County Corporation for Economic Development.
Throughout her young adult life, Tharp had always been involved in health care settings. In junior high school, Tharp was a “candy striper,” or hospital volunteer. When she was at Anderson High School, the school offered a half-day program where students could enter the workforce. Tharp worked half-day at CHA, earned school credit and even got paid.
Tharp began working for CHA as a staff nurse in 1980 after graduating from Anderson University. Since then, Tharp has had a variety of roles within the hospital including director of women’s and children’s services, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing executive.
She began her role as CHA’s president/CEO in 2012 after the previous president/CEO, Bill VanNess, retired.
“I tell everybody I’ve really never gotten a paycheck from anywhere else.”
