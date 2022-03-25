FISHERS — Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana is advising area residents to be wary of unsolicited text messages appearing to come from wrong numbers.
A Fishers resident reported receiving a text message stating, “It’s been a while since you messaged, do you want me yet?” and sent a photo of a woman. The consumer immediately blocked the number and reported the attempt to BBB Serving Central Indiana via Scamtracker.org.
These communication attempts often appear to be from a young woman trying to text a friend. They may be a premise to a more sinister “romance scam” attempt, BBB reported, or a way for con artists to simply collect working cell phone numbers for future scam attempts.
BBB has provided the following tips on how to spot this scam:
Be skeptical. Strangers on the internet can pretend to be anyone. Question motives behind both solicited and unsolicited messages.
Check for spelling and grammatical errors. While not all scammers have poor grammar, many fraudsters located offshore do. Carefully check over messages and analyze them for any inconsistencies.
Guard personal information and photos. Scammers may try to solicit personal information through methods such as cold calls, text messages or emails. Also remember, any photo uploaded on social media can be stolen and used by a scammer.
Better Business Bureau recommends individuals who have been scammed via a text message to report the incident immediately to Scamtracker.org, law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission.