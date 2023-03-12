CHESTERFIELD — The deadline for reservations to Saturday’s bicentennial celebration came and went last Monday, but Debbie Dunham chose to continue allowing people to sign up.
“I just felt like everybody deserved to come and see Steve Jackson. He’s amazing,” the Chesterfield clerk-treasurer said.
A presentation featuring stories of names, people and places in Union Township given by Jackson, the Madison County historian, was the centerpiece of the event, which drew about 150 people to the Millcreek Civic Center.
Commemorative plaques, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia lined part of the building’s main hallway, and people filing in and out of the center’s banquet hall stopped to pore over the displays.
“It brings back some memories,” said Mark Elkins, a resident of Edgewood who spent part of his childhood in Chesterfield. “I was here fairly young, so like Camp Chesterfield, I knew about it by name, but not what it was, that it was a spiritualist camp.”
Elkins said he attended Saturday’s celebration in part to “connect with the past and…try to see where the county was, where places were and where they’re going now.”
The event also coincided with the 165th anniversary of the Chesterfield’s founding.
Also in attendance were descendants of three of the township’s founding families. Jackson’s presentation detailed how, in June 1821, Frederick Bronnenberg Sr. arrived at a site in what is now Chesterfield and, the following year, built a cabin north of White River. Along with members of the Dilts and Makepeace families, the Bronnenbergs influenced the develop of the area for decades to come.
One of Frederick Bronnenberg’s descendants, Jennifer Wehrly, attended Saturday’s presentation and brought a collection of family photos, clippings and other memorabilia to share.
“It’s something to be proud of,” Wehrly said of her heritage. “My grandparents had left me some articles and pictures of the bridge being constructed, things that they’ve had that they passed down. I have the land abstract built from the 1800s on up to when they had it.”
Wehrly, a lifelong resident of the area, said her ancestors would have enjoyed the renewed attention to the area’s beginnings and the focus on their influence across generations of townspeople.
“It makes me very proud, very sentimental,” she said.
Dunham said several residents and town officials contributed to the planning of the event, adding that she hopes other communities around Madison County will follow suit with similar celebrations.
“It’s all about how we got here,” she said. “We have found a lot of history here. It’s been really interesting and educational, and I feel like everybody else is feeling, with the bicentennial, how exciting it is.”