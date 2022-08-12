ANDERSON — A bicyclist escaped serious injury after being struck by a vehicle Thursday in southern Madison County.
Garret K. Hicks, 18, Fishers, suffered road rash to his arms, legs and torso in the accident that happened at 7:44 a.m., according to a press release from Major Joey Cole with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The car driven by Christopher Judd, 29, Fortville, was traveling south on Ind. 13 near the intersection of West Fall Creek Road, and Hicks was traveling in the same direction.
Judd said he was traveling behind a line of traffic when a car passed Hicks, who was riding on the shoulder of the highway.
Judd then attempted to pass, he said, when Hicks turned into his vehicle.
Although Judd said there was no indication Hicks was turning, Hicks said he moved to the center of the lane and stuck out his left arm to indicate a turn.
Hicks said he believed he could make the turn between the two vehicles, adding he probably should have waited.
Hicks was transported to Methodist Hospital as a precaution.
At the time, he was wearing a helmet that police said probably saved him from serious head trauma.