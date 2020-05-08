ANDERSON — A local resident suffered serious injuries when he rode a bicycle into the path of an ambulance on an emergency run.
The accident happened about 12:28 p.m. Friday on Eighth Street just west of Madison Avenue.
The Anderson Fatal Crash team is investigating the accident, which sent David Britton, 58, to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. He was then flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
According to police reports, Cody Riddle, 30, was driving Anderson Fire Department Medic 1 on an emergency call and collided with Britton.
Britton struck the left side of the ambulance shortly after entering the intersection. Britton was thrown underneath the left rear wheel of the ambulance.
Preliminary indications are that Medic 1 was operating with emergency lights and siren when it entered the intersection. Britton was reportedly riding northbound in the wrong lane and his lane had a red light at the intersection.
A bystander at the scene said she was sitting in her car in the Village Pantry parking lot and heard the sirens.
She said the bicyclist exited the parking lot and attempted to cross Eighth Street when he was struck by the Anderson Fire Department ambulance.
“The ambulance swerved to avoid hitting him,” the witness said. “The ambulance hit a tree and trapped him under the back wheels.”
The witness said a second AFD vehicle that was in front of the ambulance returned to the scene and helped raise the back wheels of the ambulance.
“It was not their fault,” she said of the ambulance driver. “You could hear him talking and he appeared to be holding something in his hand.
“It was the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” she added.
The AFD ambulance suffered extensive damage to the right front and the bicycle came to rest in the middle of Eighth Street.
The accident remains under investigation.
